Rana Daggubati, Prabhas Celebrate Two Years of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

As Baahubali 2: The Conclusion completed two years of its release on Sunday, actor Rana Daggubati who played Bhallaldev in the film expressed happiness on being part of the epic saga that changed his life forever."Two years this day changed my life and Indian cinema forever! #Baahubali," Rana tweeted along with the poster of the film.Celebrating the second anniversary of SS Rajamouli's directorial, the film’s makers thanked fans for their love on Baahubali franchise’s official Twitter handle. "It's been two years for the epic saga that not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema. Thank you everyone for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us," the post read.Even the lead actor Prabhas—who played a double role in the series—also expressed his gratitude towards the film.Released in 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second part of the Baahubali franchise, starring Prabhas, Rana, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in important roles. Its first instalment—Baahubali: The Beginning—released in 2015.The film's story revolves around the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of India's highest grossing films.(With News18 inputs)