English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rana Daggubati, Prabhas Celebrate Two Years of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Released in 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second part of the Baahubali franchise.
Rana Daggubati and Prabhas on the set of Baahubali. (Image: Instagram/Rana Daggubati)
Loading...
As Baahubali 2: The Conclusion completed two years of its release on Sunday, actor Rana Daggubati who played Bhallaldev in the film expressed happiness on being part of the epic saga that changed his life forever.
"Two years this day changed my life and Indian cinema forever! #Baahubali," Rana tweeted along with the poster of the film.
Celebrating the second anniversary of SS Rajamouli's directorial, the film’s makers thanked fans for their love on Baahubali franchise’s official Twitter handle. "It's been two years for the epic saga that not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema. Thank you everyone for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us," the post read.
Even the lead actor Prabhas—who played a double role in the series—also expressed his gratitude towards the film.
Released in 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second part of the Baahubali franchise, starring Prabhas, Rana, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in important roles. Its first instalment—Baahubali: The Beginning—released in 2015.
The film's story revolves around the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of India's highest grossing films.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Two years this day changed my life and Indian cinema forever! #Baahubali," Rana tweeted along with the poster of the film.
Two years this day changed my life and Indian cinema forever!! #Baahubali pic.twitter.com/XezO0D42I4— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 28, 2019
Celebrating the second anniversary of SS Rajamouli's directorial, the film’s makers thanked fans for their love on Baahubali franchise’s official Twitter handle. "It's been two years for the epic saga that not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema. Thank you everyone for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us," the post read.
Its been two years for the epic saga that has not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema.✊🏻— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 28, 2019
Thank you everyone for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us! 🙏🏻 #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/HWXPlRNy60
Even the lead actor Prabhas—who played a double role in the series—also expressed his gratitude towards the film.
#Baahubali2 was released 2 years ago, today. This day will be emotional to me, forever. I will always feel the gratitude for @ssrajamouli and the entire team. A big hug to all my fans for always being on my side. Thanks for supporting it and making it so big.- #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/v04eX5zyGm— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 28, 2019
Released in 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second part of the Baahubali franchise, starring Prabhas, Rana, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in important roles. Its first instalment—Baahubali: The Beginning—released in 2015.
The film's story revolves around the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of India's highest grossing films.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fraud on Social Media Platforms Including WhatsApp Increased Significantly in 2018: Report
- Jawa Motorcycles Reunite 1971 Indo-Pak War Veteran IAF Fighter Pilots Known as Hell's Angels
- Town Called Twinsburg is Hosting World's Largest Annual Gathering of Twins. For Real
- Trailers This Week: Fans Elated with Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth is New MIB Agent
- Thor and Khaleesi Had an Epic Face-Off on Twitter and Netizens Were Left Gasping
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results