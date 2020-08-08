Rana Daggubati 'Ready' to Tie the Knot With Miheeka Bajaj, Shares His Wedding Look

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot today. The ceremony will be held keeping in my mind all precautions regarding Covid-19.

As Rana got ready to take the wedding vows with Miheeka Bajaj, he took to Twitter to share a photo with his father D Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh. "Ready," the actor captioned the happy picture.

On Friday evening, Miheeka Bajaj stole the show at her Mehendi ceremony in a gorgeous pink lehenga. While Rana's traditional white outfit provided the perfect complement to her dress.

Keeping social distancing rules in mind, Rana and Miheeka's celebratory functions are restricted to a limited guest-list with only close friends and family being invited, and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among them.

“Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too,” Rana Daggubati’s father Daggubati Suresh Babu told Times of India.

Rana, best known for the Baahubali films, made his relationship public with Miheeka on May 12. He tweeted a picture of both and captioned it, “And she said Yes.” On May 21, 2020, Rana tweeted two photos of himself with Miheeka Bajaj in traditional attire and captioned it, “And it’s official!!” The photos were from the engagement ceremony.