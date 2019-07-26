Rana Daggubati Rubbishes Kidney Transplant Rumours, is in US to Meet Visual Effects Companies

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has rubbished reports claiming that he is in the United States for a kidney transplant.

"I am currently in the US for a few weeks to research about (my next project) and meet a few visual effects companies for special effects for one of my upcoming project," Rana said, adding, "I am scheduled to visit Technicolor's Pre Production facility and working with digital domain on Hiranyakashyap."

Speculations were rife that Rana had lost weight owing to a chronic kidney problem, and that he is in the States for transplant.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Telugu superstar has a slew of interesting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Farhad Samji’s multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde.

He is also a part of another stellar ensemble cast for Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war-drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

Other than these films, Rana is also slated to star in Haathi Mere Saathi and the Telugu film Virataparvam.

(With News18 inputs)

