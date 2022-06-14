Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi Meet Sarala, The Subject Of Their Next Film Virata Parvam

As the release date of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Virata Parvam inched closer, the makers are promoting the period action drama in Telugu states. Following this, the cast and crew of the film attended Virata Parvam Athmeeya Sabha in Telangana’s Warangal on Sunday.

As the cast and crew of the film including Sai Pallavi were in the city for the event, they met Sarala and her family at their residence in the Warangal, whose life was the subject of the film. The team received a warm welcome and pictures from the meeting and have been doing rounds on the internet.

#VirataParvam is based on shocking true incidents inspired by a woman's life from Warangal. She changed the perception of love in revolution, and #SaiPallavi plays 'Vennela' as an ode to the her. The team met the woman's family and spent some quality time with them in Warangal. pic.twitter.com/0l6GcZi5Fw — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) June 13, 2022

The film is based on shocking true incidents inspired by Sarala’s life. It is said that the women changed the perception of love in revolution, and Sai Pallavi plays Vennela in the film as an ode to women.

About Virata Parvam

The film narrates the story of a young lady named Vennela (played by Sai Pallavi), who falls in love with comrade Ravanna (played by Rana Daggubati). The Udugula Venu directorial is set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxalite movement in Andhra Pradesh.

The much-awaited trailer, released on June 5, gives a glimpse into the fight happening among Naxals, cops, and common people. The trailer has garnered 1.3 million views and the viewers expect the film to be a soulful and thought-provoking movie.

Virata Parvam, bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and Suresh productions, stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Easwari Rao, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others, apart from Rana and Sai Pallavi.

The technical crew comprises Suresh Bobblli, who has composed the background music. Sreekar Prasad has handled the editing for the film. Virata Parvam is due for release on June 17.

