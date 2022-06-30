Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam To Release On Netflix On This Date

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam will start streaming on Netflix from July 1, the OTT platform has revealed. The film, which hit the theatres on June 17, did decent business at the box office.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix posted about the release. Virata Parvam will be available in three languages Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Fans across the country are excited about Virata Parvam, which is based on the true events of the 1990s. Many comments are surfacing on Netflix to release the Hindi version of the movie as well. One user commented, “Why not in Hindi?”, Another user wrote “This movie is awesome. Please release it in Hindi too.”

“The quest for freedom, the quest for love,” read the caption. “Get ready to experience the world of Virata Parvam, coming to Netflix on the 1st of July in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil!”

Virata Parvam is based on a true Naxalite event that occurred in the 1990s. Apart from Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and Eshwari Rao in supporting roles. The movie was bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara cinemas.

The movie is a romantic saga between Comrade Ravanna, a role enacted by Rana, and his beloved Vennela, performed by Sai Pallavi. In Virata Parvam, Vennela reads a banned literature book written by Ravanna. Vennela gets attracted to him and imagines a life with the comrade and that forms the crux of the story.

