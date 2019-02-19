LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rana Daggubati Shares an Emotional Post on Grandfather D Ramanaidu's Death Anniversary

Commemorating his grandfather D Ramanaidu's death anniversary, actor Rana Daggubati took to social media to share an emotional post.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rana Daggubati Shares an Emotional Post on Grandfather D Ramanaidu's Death Anniversary
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Commemorating his grandfather D Ramanaidu's death anniversary, actor Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to share an emotional post. Sharing a picture from his childhood, the actor mentioned that he misses his grandfather.

"You've left but your spirit holds us stronger and stronger everyday!! MISS YOU Tatha," he captioned the pic.



A popular film producer, D Ramanaidu passed away in 2015 after battling prostate cancer.

On the professional front, the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will play a threat in their upcoming film Housefull 4. Rana had replaced Nana Patekar in the film after the veteran actor was accused of sexual misconduct by actress Tanushree Dutta.

Also, the actor will be seen playing the character of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the "NTR" biopic, the second part of which releases this Friday.

Earlier he shared a photograph of himself along with Naidu and captioned it: "What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N.Chandrbabu Naidu in the 'NTR' biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time."




Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram