Rana Daggubati Shares an Emotional Post on Grandfather D Ramanaidu's Death Anniversary
Commemorating his grandfather D Ramanaidu's death anniversary, actor Rana Daggubati took to social media to share an emotional post.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Commemorating his grandfather D Ramanaidu's death anniversary, actor Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to share an emotional post. Sharing a picture from his childhood, the actor mentioned that he misses his grandfather.
"You've left but your spirit holds us stronger and stronger everyday!! MISS YOU Tatha," he captioned the pic.
A popular film producer, D Ramanaidu passed away in 2015 after battling prostate cancer.
On the professional front, the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will play a threat in their upcoming film Housefull 4. Rana had replaced Nana Patekar in the film after the veteran actor was accused of sexual misconduct by actress Tanushree Dutta.
Also, the actor will be seen playing the character of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the "NTR" biopic, the second part of which releases this Friday.
Earlier he shared a photograph of himself along with Naidu and captioned it: "What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N.Chandrbabu Naidu in the 'NTR' biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time."
Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.
