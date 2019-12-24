Rana Daggubati Shares Lion King Inspired Birthday Wish for Father Daggubati Suresh Babu

Birthdays are always special, more so when it's your parents'. Soaking in the same happiness, Bahubali star Rana Daggubati took to Instagram to wish his father on his birthday. The Telugu actor is the son of popular Tollywood film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu. The producer celebrated his 61st birthday on December 24.

Rana shared an adorable wish for his father, with a happy-go-lucky picture with his father. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday my dear Mufasa!! @SBDaggubati Thank you for being You!!" While one picture was a throwback to the times when both of them were younger, another one showed them in recent times.

On the work front, the veteran producer's last production venture was Venky Mama. The movie stars Tollywood superstars Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was last seen on the silver screen in Gautham Menon's Tamil venture, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which also starred Dhanush. He will be next seen in the Bollywood project Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

Rana also has a number of movies in his kitty, including Prabhu Solomon's multilingual Haathi Mere Saathi, Venu Udugula's Virataparvam and Sathyasiva's bilingual Madai Thiranthu, among others.

Follow @News18Movies for morea

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.