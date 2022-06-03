Rana Daggubati-Starrer Virata Parvam’s New Song Video Out

Rana Daggubati’s next film Virata Parvam has generated tremendous buzz on social media. The Telugu flick is written and directed by Venu Udugula and features Sai Pallavi in the lead. On Thursday, the lyrical video of the song Nagaadaarilo from Virata Parvam was released on YouTube. The song has gone viral with over 440,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours of its release. Suresh Bobbili has composed the music.

Last week, the makers of Virata Parvam released a new poster and revealed that the film’s release has been preponed. Virata Parvam was earlier scheduled to release on July 1, but now will hit the screens on June 17.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the poster and confirmed that Virata Parvam will be released on June 17.

It is worth noting that Virata Parvam has got postponed over half a dozen times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Virata Parvam is inspired by true events from the 1990s and is set against the backdrop of the rise in Naxalism in the Telangana region. The period drama revolves around the love story of Comrade Ravanna which is played by Rana Daggubati.

Virata Parvam boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Apart from Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati has several interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the action-drama series, Rana Naidu. The Netflix series will also feature Rana Daggubati’s uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

