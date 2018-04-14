GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rana Daggubati Thrilled At National Film Award Wins For Baahubali 2 and Ghazi

While Ghazi won the Best Telugu film award, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion bagged the Best Action-direction, Best Special Effects and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2018, 8:50 AM IST
Actor Rana Daggubati says he is very happy that both his films Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Ghazi were honoured at the 65th National Film Awards on Friday.

While Ghazi won the Best Telugu film award, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion bagged the Best Action-direction, Best Special Effects and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

"The joy of 'Baahubali' has been going on for last five-six years --from the shooting process to the box office success. It has really brought in spectacle cinema in a big way in India," Rana said in a statement.

"'Ghazi' is one of the films that I am really very proud of because there was a lot of resistance when I was trying to make the film. There is no love story, song dance sequence that we have in regular Telugu film. But it did well at the box office in all languages - Telugu, Hindi and has now won a National award. I did a big film and an alternate genre film and both have got their merit so it's great," he added.

