Rana Daggubati To Host Fictional Animated Series

Mumbai: Actor Rana Daggubati is set to host a quirky animated series titled “Why Are You?” Described as an “irreverent fiction comedy”, Daggubati launched the first teaser of the show on Instagram on Sunday. The “Baahubali” star said his interest in animation led him to be associated with the project. “Animation and stories told in that form have been of interest since I first started watching, but growing up only a few of us make a transition from cartoon to animation/animae for the adult… “And India has very little content In this space, so here’s presenting to you ‘Why are you?’ A quirky irreverent fiction comedy with real-ish people,” the 35-year-old actor said in a statement. Daggubati is awaiting the release of his action-spectacle “Haathi Mere Saathi”, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie was scheduled to have a nationwide release on April 2 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also features Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.