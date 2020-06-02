Rana Daggubati to Marry Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj in August?

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will reportedly tie the nuptial knot on August 8 in Hyderabad. The actor got engaged to his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony on May 21.

Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, Daggubati’s father, Suresh said that the wedding will take place on August 8. The ceremony will take place in the presence of both families adhering to the government guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent interactive session on Instagram Live with actor Lakshmi Manchu, the Baahubali actor got candid about how he decided to finally take the plunge.

When he was asked if his wedding would be a grand one, the actor chuckled and replied saying, “Depends on the world’s situation. I found the strangest time to get married”.

The Roka ceremony was held at Daggubati’s grandfather’s Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

The Dum Maaro Dum actor shared the pictures from the occasion on his social media page. He wrote, “And it's official!"

Daggubati’s fiancée, Miheeka is a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur who runs an event management company by the name of Dew Drop Design Studio. The two have known each other for years.

When Daggubati was asked during the interaction about their relationship, he said, “I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love. The girl was right. It happened quick and in the most simple manner (sic.)”

He proposed to Miheeka early last month and broke the news of marrying her on Instagram.

“And she said Yes :) MiheekaBajaj,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Daggubati will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi directed by Prabu Solomon. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

