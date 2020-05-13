Rana Daggubati to Marry Miheeka Bajaj This Year, Reveals Actor’s Father Suresh Babu

Rana Daggubati on Tuesday revealed that he was engaged to Miheeka Bajaj and now reports suggest that the two will tie the knot in 2020.

The Baahubali actor had masterfully managed to keep his love life secret and only posted the first picture with Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Miheeka on his Instagram account, announcing his relationship. With this post, the actor also announced that the interior designer had said yes to his proposal.

Internet broke down with the news and wishes started pouring in. The Ghazi Attack actor received best wishes from his film fraternity with actors like Anil Kapoor, Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal, Allu Sirish, Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Hasaan, Tamannah, Hansika Motwani, Niharika Konidela, Shriya Palgaonkar, Pulkit Samrat commenting love filled messages on the post.

Now, the actor’s producer-father Daggubati Suresh Babu revealed that the duo will get married this year. “During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them,” The Times of India quoted him as saying.

“The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too,” he added. The producer said that more information will be released once “things are finalized”.

“One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding,” concluded the happy father.

Follow @News18Movies for more



