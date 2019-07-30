Rana Daggubati to Produce Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Featuring Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is known for his roles in movies like Baahubali and Nene Raju Nene Mantri, is all set to produce the biopic based on the life of celebrated Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, as per an announcement made by the makers on Tuesday, July 30.

The biopic will be produced under Rana’s banner Suresh Productions. As reported earlier, actor Vijay Sethupathi will star as the Sri Lankan spin legend in the biopic.

Talking about his collaboration, Daggubati said he is excited to have Sethupathi on board for the film, which is to be directed by MS Sripathy and co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd. He said in a statement to PTI, “Suresh Productions is going to be associated with Dar films in telling the story of a legend through legendary actor – Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan…Coming soon.”

Rana Daggubati’s latest home production film Oh Baby!, featuring Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi and Rajendra Prasad, was a blockbuster.

The lead actor in the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, Sethupathi is known for movies like Vikram Vedha, Dharam Durai and Soodhu Kavvum, among others. It is said that the movie will begin filming in December 2019, and will be shot in India, Sri Lanka, England and other parts of the world.

In an earlier statement, Sethupathi said, “Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”

