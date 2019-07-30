Rana Daggubati to Produce Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Featuring Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi will star as the Sri Lankan spin legend in the upcoming biopic.
Image of Rana Daggubati , Vijay Sethupathi, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Rana Daggubati, who is known for his roles in movies like Baahubali and Nene Raju Nene Mantri, is all set to produce the biopic based on the life of celebrated Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, as per an announcement made by the makers on Tuesday, July 30.
The biopic will be produced under Rana’s banner Suresh Productions. As reported earlier, actor Vijay Sethupathi will star as the Sri Lankan spin legend in the biopic.
Talking about his collaboration, Daggubati said he is excited to have Sethupathi on board for the film, which is to be directed by MS Sripathy and co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd. He said in a statement to PTI, “Suresh Productions is going to be associated with Dar films in telling the story of a legend through legendary actor – Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan…Coming soon.”
Rana Daggubati’s latest home production film Oh Baby!, featuring Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi and Rajendra Prasad, was a blockbuster.
The lead actor in the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, Sethupathi is known for movies like Vikram Vedha, Dharam Durai and Soodhu Kavvum, among others. It is said that the movie will begin filming in December 2019, and will be shot in India, Sri Lanka, England and other parts of the world.
In an earlier statement, Sethupathi said, “Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Scam: Don't Fall For Fake Messages Offering 1000GB of Free Internet Data
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai
- Pravin Amre in Contention to be India's Batting Coach
- Xiaomi Remains in The Lead Even as Smartphone Shipments in India Slip to 33 Million Units in Q2 2019