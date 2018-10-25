GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rana Daggubati to Replace Nana Patekar in Housefull 4?

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

Updated:October 25, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
Ever since Nana Patekar’s exit from Housefull 4 over sexual misconduct allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta, speculations concerning his replacement have been rife.

Now, according to a Deccan Chronicle report, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has been roped in Nana’s place.

“Interestingly, the name of Rana came as a sudden choice. Rana’s name sounds like Nana, and then the makers decided to ask the south actor if he was keen on working in the film and whether he would have the dates for the same,” the report quoted an unnamed source.

“While Rana seems to have agreed, the paperwork and other details are being worked out at the moment and an official announcement will come soon,” the sourced added.

The fourth instalment of the successful Housefull franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Athiya Shetty in lead roles, has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Other than Nana, the film’s director Sajid Khan has also been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Amid rising uproar, he had to quit the project and has now been replaced by Farhad Samji, who helmed the third part of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Rana will next be seen in the period film Madai Thiranthu and NTR, the much talked about biopic of NT Rama Rao.

