Rana Daggubati to Take Home Rs 4 Cr for His Role in 'Bheemla Nayak'

Actor Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak are all set to release in theatres on Sankranthi — January 12, 2022. Sources said that Daggubati has allotted a 25-days call sheet for the film, and he is taking home a remuneration of Rs 4 Cr for the role of Daniel Shekar in the remake. Rana will play the negative role in the movie whereas star Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the titular role.

Bheemla Nayak is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In the remake, superstar Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of Biju Menon, while Rana plays the role originally played by Prithviraj in the Malayalam hit. The movie also stars Nithya Menon, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Samuthirakani and is currently under production.

On Monday, a teaser of Rana’s character from the film was shared. The actor, in the teaser, looks like an arrogant and egoistic young man. Rana, as Daniel, delivers a power-packed dialogue, grabbing everybody’s attention. The dialogue also gives a clear reference to the Hindi film Sholay. Earlier, on August 15, the first look video of Pawan Kalyan’s character as Bheemla Nayak was revealed by the makers.

The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra under the production of Sitara Entertainments by Nagavamsi. The music of the action-drama is composed by S Thaman, and the title song of the film has already hit 30 million views on YouTube.

According to reports, at the box office, the film will clash with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam. The shooting for the film resumed in Hyderabad in July this year. Screenplay and the dialogues for the film have been penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

