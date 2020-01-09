Rana Daggubati Walks Out of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride Of India: Report

Rana Daggubati has decided to step aside from Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. He was supposed to play the role of a Madras Regiment Lieutenant Colonel, who was posted in Vighakot Chowki and fought in the war.

According to a report in Mid-day, Daggubati has cited health reasons behind his exit.

The report further stated that the makers wanted to retain the Baahubali actor badly and even looked into hiring a body double. But as things did not work out, both sides decided to part ways amicably.

However, according to another source, date issues might have resulted in the actor’s exit.

Daggubati’s exit comes months after, actress Parineeti Chopra walked out of the biographical war action. Nora Fatehi had been chosen as her replacement.

According to report, makers have already started to look for someone, who can the role that was assigned to Daggubati.

Bhuj has been slated for Independence Day, 2020, release. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vajir Singh, Ginny Khanuja, Abhishek Dudhaiya and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP.

