Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rana Daggubati Walks Out of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride Of India: Report

According to reports doing the rounds, Rana has walked out of 'Bhuj The Pride Of India' citing heath concerns.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rana Daggubati Walks Out of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride Of India: Report
Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati has decided to step aside from Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. He was supposed to play the role of a Madras Regiment Lieutenant Colonel, who was posted in Vighakot Chowki and fought in the war.

According to a report in Mid-day, Daggubati has cited health reasons behind his exit.

Read: Nora Fatehi Replaces Parineeti Chopra in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride Of India

The report further stated that the makers wanted to retain the Baahubali actor badly and even looked into hiring a body double. But as things did not work out, both sides decided to part ways amicably.

However, according to another source, date issues might have resulted in the actor’s exit.

Daggubati’s exit comes months after, actress Parineeti Chopra walked out of the biographical war action. Nora Fatehi had been chosen as her replacement.

According to report, makers have already started to look for someone, who can the role that was assigned to Daggubati.

Bhuj has been slated for Independence Day, 2020, release. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vajir Singh, Ginny Khanuja, Abhishek Dudhaiya and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram