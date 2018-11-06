English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rana Daggubati Would Love to do Superhero Film in Indian Space
Rana Daggubati had dubbed for a version of the Hollywood superhero film Avengers: Infinity War. The actor is interested in the genre if told in Indian context.
A file photo of Rana Daggubati.
Loading...
Actor Rana Daggubati, who had dubbed for a version of the Hollywood superhero film Avengers: Infinity War, is interested in the genre if told in Indian context.
Asked if Rana would like to do a superhero film, he told IANS: "I did one called Baahubali."
"That's a superhero for you," the actor, who played the main antagonist in the Baahubali franchise, said with a laugh.
But what about playing the good guy?
"I would love to do something in the Indian space, Indian thinking and writing. Being a superhero is an experience that you give to the audience. The reason why the Hulk, Thanos and all are big characters is because once you go to theatres, you enter that world... created by the filmmakers," he said.
Rana had said earlier: "Baahubali has done to Indian cinema what Star Wars has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now."
Asked if Rana would like to do a superhero film, he told IANS: "I did one called Baahubali."
"That's a superhero for you," the actor, who played the main antagonist in the Baahubali franchise, said with a laugh.
But what about playing the good guy?
"I would love to do something in the Indian space, Indian thinking and writing. Being a superhero is an experience that you give to the audience. The reason why the Hulk, Thanos and all are big characters is because once you go to theatres, you enter that world... created by the filmmakers," he said.
Rana had said earlier: "Baahubali has done to Indian cinema what Star Wars has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- Disha Patani Mutes Comments After Getting Trolled for This Instagram Photo
- Shweta Tiwari Reveals Real Reason Why She was not Staying With Husband Abhinav Kohli for a Year
- Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...