Rana Daggubati's Next With Director Milind Rau to be Supernatural Thriller

The auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi has brought some good news for the fans of Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati. The actor has announced his next film, a collaboration with director Milind Rau, which will be shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The official announcement of this untitled film was made by the makers on the occasion of Dussehra. This project will be jointly bankrolled by Gopinath Achanta, Arjun Dasyan, and Rambabu Chodisetty.

Going by the reports, the latest Daggubati project will be a supernatural thriller and will go floors in 2022. Further details about the film will hopefully be announced by the makers soon.

The announcement tweet said that our Bhallaladeva that is Rana Daggubati will star in Milind Rau’s story/direction in a new film by Spirit Media, in collaboration with Viswasanti Pictures and Vedaansh Creative Works. It also said that it will be a pan-India film, which will be available in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Viswasanti Pictures further said that Gopinath Achanta, CH. Rambabu and Arjun Dasyan will produce the film. The tweet concluded by asking people to stay tuned for more information.

As far as the previous work of Daggubati is concerned, the actor was last seen in the film Kaadan and has wrapped the shoot of the film “Virata Parvam" but the release of the film has been delayed twice due to the pandemic. Apart from these, the actor also announced his collaboration with his uncle Venkatesh for a Netflix series.

While the announcement of the new venture has been made, the actor is awaiting the release of “Bheemla Nayak", a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

