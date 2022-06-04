Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam Trailer To Be Out on June 5

Upcoming Telugu film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi has generated a huge buzz on social media and it is trending for the last few weeks. Venu Udugula has written and directed this period drama. Recently, Sai Pallavi shared a poster of Virata Parvam and revealed that the film’s trailer will be released on June 5.

“Love drives you crazy and we’ll show you a glimpse of their madness on the 5th of June #VirataParvam”, read Sai Pallavi’s tweet.

Recently, the lyrical video of the Nagaadaarilo song from Virata Parvam was released on YouTube. The song has received tremendous response and has gone viral with over 5.7 lakh views. Fans have also loved the soul-stirring music composed by Suresh Bobbili.

Last week, fans of Rana Daggubati were delighted when the makers of Virata Parvam revealed that the film’s release has been preponed. The makers released a new poster of the film and revealed that the film will hit the screens on June 17 instead of July 1.

Virata Parvam is inspired by true events from the 1990s and is set against the backdrop of Naxalism in Andhra Pradesh. The film’s premise revolves around the love story of Comrade Ravanna played by Rana Daggubati and his admirer Vennela portrayed by Sai Pallavi. Virata Parvam boasts of an outstanding star cast that includes Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand. Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Fans of Rana Daggubati are also looking forward to his Netflix action-drama series, Rana Naidu.

