Rana Daggubati’s Younger Brother Abhiram Accident Rumours are False, Clarifies Family

Producer Suresh Babu's son and actor Rana Daggubati's younger brother Abhiram has recently been in news about an alleged road accident. It was reported that Abhiram’s car met with an accident at a Manikonda colony in Hyderabad and he narrowly escaped an injury as his car was significantly damaged after it rammed into another vehicle.

However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the Daggubati family in a statement denied such rumours. The report further states that the family clarified that the car being mentioned doesn’t belong to anyone in the family.

Meanwhile, Abhiram was clicked attending Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding ceremony held on August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios. It was reported that not more than 30 people were included in the guest list.

The most-awaited wedding of the year was an intimate affair. The close-knit event was limited to just close friends and family in attendance. Rana and Miheeka got engaged in a private ceremony on May 21, a week after Miheeka said yes to Rana.

Samantha Akkineni shared a picture-perfect moment of the family with the newlyweds and wrote, "#ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka... Welcome to the family."

Rana will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi directed by Prabu Solomon. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.