Rana Naidu Trailer Out: Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati Play Father-son Duo, But Here's The Twist

The much-awaited trailer of Rana Naidu starring Venkatesh Daggubati and nephew Rana Daggubati is finally out. On Wednesday night, February 15, the makers unveiled the 2.37-min trailer, which has received a good response from the masses. The trailer promises an epic battle between father and son, interspersed with some sassy dialogue. The web series is an Indian adaptation of the famous American television show Ray Donovan.

The nearly two-minute trailer introduces Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) as a fixer for the top people in Mumbai, the one who performs the grubby work for the powerful lot in the city. Even though he has blood on his hands, he won't go to bed until he completes his “clean up" work. However, everything changes dramatically when Naga Naidu (Venkatesh), his father, leaves prison five years early and tries to come back into his life.

It's very clear that Rana and his father don't get along, and the trailer implies that the latter's possible return would interfere with Rana's ability to do his job. Rana makes every effort to avoid his father, but he is unsuccessful. Watch the trailer below:

Rana, who portrays the role of a celebrity fixer in the film, told Deadline, “Playing the role of Rana Naidu was exceptionally challenging. He’s a complex character with a deep emotional connection to his family but also struggles with his relationship with his father. Amidst all this drama is Rana’s professional journey and what it requires of him.”

Even Venkatesh Daggubati shared his experience. He said, “Portraying the character of Naga is an entirely new experience for me…with his playful demeanour that stands in stark contrast to Rana’s more intense personality. This character is witty, charismatic and layered.”

Apart from Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Naidu also stars Sushant Singh, Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Chopra, and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the series will stream on OTT giant, Netflix from March 10 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

