Ranbir-Alia's Fan-made Wedding Pictures Go Viral, Sunny Deol-Raveena Tandon Get Nostalgic on Nach Baliye

Even though Ranbir Kapoor has dated several Bollywood actresses in the past, it seems that his romance with Alia Bhatt might stick. Fans have shown their faith in the couple by sharing photoshopped pictures of them getting married with the title, "Ranbir Ki Dulhan". The pictures emerged online on Rishi Kapoor's birthday.

Sunny Deol was one of the guests on Nach Baliye 9, alongwith his son Karan Deol. Raveena Tandon is one of the judges on the show, and having Sunny, her co-star of many films, created quite a nostalgic mood on the sets. Sunny and Raveena recreated their hit song Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka, from the 1993 film Imtihaan, on stage, much to the delight of their fans.

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda was recently charged a sum of 78,650 for a cup of cappuccino and tea. Kiku, who was vacationing in Bali, took to Twitter to reveal that the hotel where he was staying charged him 78,650 for the hot beverages. However, he had no complaints as 78,650 in Indonesian Rupiah comes out to be about Rs 400 in Indian currency.

Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz is very active on Instagram to stay connected to her fans and followers. Recently, she conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the social media platform. And while some people understand the limit to asking about "anything", some don't and end up asking questions that are too private.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honours.

