Ranbir-Alia's Romantic Dance Performance, Hasan Minhaj Compares PM Modi to Trump

Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Kashyap come out in support of actor Savi Sidhu, Kalki Koechlin talks about her not-so-smooth Bollywood journey. Here are the highlights of entertainment news of the day.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
While Alia Bhatt has been pretty expressive about her feelings for Ranbir Kapoor ever since it was revealed that the two are dating, the actor has been rather quiet about their relationship. No wonder then, fans couldn't stop gushing when a video of the couple indulging in a romantic dance at an awards ceremony emerged.

Stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj has received backlash over his Netflix show in which he took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have come out in support of actor Savi Sidhu, who is now working as a security guard due to a financial crisis. Keep scrolling to read more about the latest news from showbiz today.

Kalki Koechlin's journey in Bollywood has not been smooth. In a piece for Humans Of Bombay, the Made In Heaven actress spoke about her journey in the Indian film industry, while touching on issues like dealing with struggle, being typecast and her divorce.

Read: Kalki Koechlin On Life After Separation from Anurag Kashyap, Experiencing Rejections & More

Stree is laden with quirky one-liners and cutting retort. The supernatural horror-comedy is not one that is realised on a larger-than-life canvas, yet manages to charm us into the world of obscure individuals with deftness and rib-tickling humour. Dialogue writer Sumit Aroraa, who was the mainstay behind all the amusement, talks about creating characters through dialogue.

Read: Reel Movie Awards 2019: Sumit Aroraa of 'Stree' Talks About Art and Craft of Dialogue Writing

Actor Savi Sidhu, in a video shared by Film Companion on YouTube, spoke about his struggling days and what led him to take up a security guard's job. As the video is trending online, Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Kashyap have shown their support, with the filmmaker saying that he should be proud of his decision.

Read: Rajkummar, Anurag Kashyap Tweet in Support of Savi Sidhu, the Actor Who Now Works As Security Guard

On Wednesday, a video of Ranbir and Alia from an awards ceremony emerged on social media. In the clip, the couple can be seen swaying to Alia's song Ishq Wala Love from the movie Student of the Year.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over

Stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj has been receiving a backlash from netizens over his Netflix show in which he took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the recent episode of Patriot Act, Minhaj spoke about the current scenario of Indian politics and compared Modi with US President Donald Trump and also gave an insight into several corruption scams.

Read: #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter After Hasan Minhaj Compared PM Modi to Trump on 'Patriot Act'

