MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor at Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet, See Pic

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor can be seen on either sides of Rishi Kapoor's photograph from the late actor's prayer meet.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
Share this:

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday, April 30, and the condolences for the family have been pouring in ever since. Now an image of Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor from the late actor's prayer meet has been shared on social media.

The image has Ranbir wearing a saffron turban as he poses with his father's picture with mother Neetu on the other side. The image shared on social media is breaking hearts of many as they pray for Rishi's family.


Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Rishi's daughter Riddhima, who could not be present in Mumbai during her father's cremation, has also arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi. She took a car for the journey and her daughter Samara also travelled with her.

Read: Riddhima Kapoor Arrives in Mumbai to Join Her Family After Rishi Kapoor's Demise, See Pics








View this post on Instagram


UNBELIEVABLE 😢😢😢💔💔💔💔


A post shared by @ pammi_bakshi_gautam on


Rishi passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. The 67-year-old actor breathed his last at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres