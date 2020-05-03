Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor at Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet, See Pic

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday, April 30, and the condolences for the family have been pouring in ever since. Now an image of Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor from the late actor's prayer meet has been shared on social media.

The image has Ranbir wearing a saffron turban as he poses with his father's picture with mother Neetu on the other side. The image shared on social media is breaking hearts of many as they pray for Rishi's family.





Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Rishi's daughter Riddhima, who could not be present in Mumbai during her father's cremation, has also arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi. She took a car for the journey and her daughter Samara also travelled with her.

Rishi passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. The 67-year-old actor breathed his last at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

