Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Sweat it Out on Football Field, See Video

In a video posted on All Stars football's Instagram handle, stars can be seen playing a friendly soccer game.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
Image: Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Bollywood celebrities love sports and some of them also own stakes in teams across several sports. A video that has been shared on the All stars football’s official Instagram handle shows Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khattar, Kartik Aaryan and many of the popular TV stars playing a friendly soccer game.

The celebs and other players are sporting jerseys that read, "playing for humanity," printed on the back. Actors like Ranbir, Ishaan et al can bee seen breaking a sweat on the field, as each one warms up before the match, starting out with stretching exercises. The players then go on to play a match, where each tries to score a goal against the opponent. Ranbir can also be spotted taking a free kick during one of the cuts.

The video is captioned with the post, "Here’s a glimpse of what goes on at an #allstars practice match ⚽️. #playingforhumanity #bollywood #allstars #celebrity #football #ranbirkapoor #abhishekbachchan #shoojitsircar."



For the love of football, Ranbir is among Bollywood celebs who own a football team. Ranbir has stakes in Mumbai City FC. Apart from him John Abraham owns NorthEast United FC and Abhishek Bachchan and MS Dhoni co-own Chennaiyin FC. Abhishek also co-owns Kabaddi club Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League.

