English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Sweat it Out on Football Field, See Video
In a video posted on All Stars football's Instagram handle, stars can be seen playing a friendly soccer game.
Image: Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood celebrities love sports and some of them also own stakes in teams across several sports. A video that has been shared on the All stars football’s official Instagram handle shows Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khattar, Kartik Aaryan and many of the popular TV stars playing a friendly soccer game.
The celebs and other players are sporting jerseys that read, "playing for humanity," printed on the back. Actors like Ranbir, Ishaan et al can bee seen breaking a sweat on the field, as each one warms up before the match, starting out with stretching exercises. The players then go on to play a match, where each tries to score a goal against the opponent. Ranbir can also be spotted taking a free kick during one of the cuts.
The video is captioned with the post, "Here’s a glimpse of what goes on at an #allstars practice match ⚽️. #playingforhumanity #bollywood #allstars #celebrity #football #ranbirkapoor #abhishekbachchan #shoojitsircar."
For the love of football, Ranbir is among Bollywood celebs who own a football team. Ranbir has stakes in Mumbai City FC. Apart from him John Abraham owns NorthEast United FC and Abhishek Bachchan and MS Dhoni co-own Chennaiyin FC. Abhishek also co-owns Kabaddi club Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The celebs and other players are sporting jerseys that read, "playing for humanity," printed on the back. Actors like Ranbir, Ishaan et al can bee seen breaking a sweat on the field, as each one warms up before the match, starting out with stretching exercises. The players then go on to play a match, where each tries to score a goal against the opponent. Ranbir can also be spotted taking a free kick during one of the cuts.
The video is captioned with the post, "Here’s a glimpse of what goes on at an #allstars practice match ⚽️. #playingforhumanity #bollywood #allstars #celebrity #football #ranbirkapoor #abhishekbachchan #shoojitsircar."
For the love of football, Ranbir is among Bollywood celebs who own a football team. Ranbir has stakes in Mumbai City FC. Apart from him John Abraham owns NorthEast United FC and Abhishek Bachchan and MS Dhoni co-own Chennaiyin FC. Abhishek also co-owns Kabaddi club Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Will Now Judge Posts That Can be Classified as Inappropriate, as it Adopts The Nanny Role
- Avengers Endgame Cast Pokes Fun at Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo For Not Getting a Matching Tattoo
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Kim Kardashian's First Solo on Vogue Magazine Faces Backlash, Readers Want Real Models on Cover
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results