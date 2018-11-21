GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are inseparable! From attending B-town parties to accompanying each other to the doctor, the two are giving major relationship goals to their fans.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 1:13 PM IST
Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming film Brahmastra.
On Tuesday, the couple was spotted outside a Juhu clinic. Reportedly, the two came there for Alia's minor injury. In the pictures and videos, we can Ranbir escorting Alia to the doctor as the latter limps because of the injured feet.

Take a look:



Ranbir Kapoor Takes Injured Alia to the Doctor

Reportedly Alia injured herself while shooting for the film and visited the doctor for consultation. Ranbir Kapoor accompanied his girlfriend Alia to the clinic. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The lovebirds were also seen posing with the fans outside the clinic in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with fans outside the doctor's clinic in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted visitng a clinic at Juhu in Mumbai on November 20, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Earlier, a picture from the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra started making rounds on the internet. In the picture, Alia looks upset for some reason, while Ranbir seems lost in his phone.

It is believed that the two bonded with each other while shooting Ayan Mukerji's film. The two have also been meeting each other’s family for quite some time now. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia's mother Soni Razdan joined Neetu and other members of the Kapoor family for the celebrations.

Ranbir talked about his relationship in an interview with GQ. He said, "It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit."

Likewise, Alia admitted that she's dating Ranbir on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, Kalank with Varun Dhawan and Sadak 2 in the pipeline. Ranbir is yet to announce his next project after Brahmastra.

