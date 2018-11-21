English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are inseparable! From attending B-town parties to accompanying each other to the doctor, the two are giving major relationship goals to their fans.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming film Brahmastra.
On Tuesday, the couple was spotted outside a Juhu clinic. Reportedly, the two came there for Alia's minor injury. In the pictures and videos, we can Ranbir escorting Alia to the doctor as the latter limps because of the injured feet.
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, Kalank with Varun Dhawan and Sadak 2 in the pipeline. Ranbir is yet to announce his next project after Brahmastra.
