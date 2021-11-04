Ranbir Kapoor, Ahan Shetty and More Celebs Play Football Match as Tribute to Diego Maradona

In honour of late Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, Bollywood celebrities came together for a match on Sunday. The match was held on November 3 at the Jamnabai Grounds, Mumbai. The teams that faced off were the All Stars Football Club and Maradona: Blessed team. The All Stars Football Club team included Ranbir Kapoor, Vivian Desena, Shoojit Sircar, Leander Paes, Caesar Gonsalves, Karan Wahi, Rohan Shrestha, Aditya Seal, Armaan Ralhan, Samir Kocchar, Meezaan Jaffrey, Karan Veer Mehra, Harpreet, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Tanay Anand and Jim Sarbh.

Meanwhile, Awez Darbar, Rj Abhinav, Zaid Darbar Viraj Ghelani Karan Sonawane, Shyam Sharma, Dhruv Shah, Nishit, Aaron Koul, Jatt Prabhjot, Ranveer Allahbadia, Raj Shamani, Viraj Sheth, Bhumeet Gupta, Joshua Das, Yusuf Ansari, Tabish Shaikh Carlton Fernandes,Avilon Noronha, Ashfaq Khan Shoeb K, Hardik Patel and Kapil Batus were players in the Maradona: Blessed team.

The match was won by the Maradona: Blessed team after they scored the winning goal in the penalty shootout. Meanwhile, a documentary series on the life of the football legend, titled Maradona: Blessed Dream is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

