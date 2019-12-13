Take the pledge to vote

Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn Film Not Shelved, Says Director Luv Ranjan

The next Luv Ranjan directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn was rumoured to have been shelved due to internal conflicts.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn Film Not Shelved, Says Director Luv Ranjan
Image of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, courtesy of Instagram

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan had recently kicked up some excitement among Bollywood fans when he revealed that he would be working on a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Actress Deepika Padukone was also said to be a part of the film.

Shortly after there were rumours that Padukone had walked off the project due to the anonymous sexual harassment allegation against Ranjan. This also led to speculation that the film was shelved and would not go any further.

Nevertheless, Ranjan recently debunked some of these rumors. At the trailer launch of his upcoming production Jai Mummy Di, he was asked about the status of the Kapoor - Devgn starrer. Ranjan responded saying, "It hasn’t been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That’s when I will talk about it." The film which will be Ranjan's next directorial after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is set for a release date of December 25, 2020.

Prior to that, Ranjan has two productions lined up. One is a social comedy film titled Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao. The film was earlier titled Turram Khan. It is slated to release on January 31.

The other film is Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is set to release on February 14.

