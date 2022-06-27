Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Announce Pregnancy: Karan Johar’s ‘Heart Is Bursting’, Soni Razdan Congratulates ‘Mama, Papa Lion’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pleasantly shocked the entire nation by quietly dropping the information that they are expecting their first child together. Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself from a hospital bed with Ranbir by her side. “Our baby… coming soon.” Alia wrote alongside the picture and also added an infinity emoji to it.

No sooner did she drop the post than people began dropping their congratulatory messages. Karan Johar commented, “Heart is bursting❤️❤️❤️” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan referred to the second picture Alia shared and wrote, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion ❤️❤️❤️” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Oh my my Congratulationsssss ❤️❤️” The couple’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, “ॐ नमः शिवाय Immensely happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congratss lovers!! ”, while Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Oh wowwww congrats you two ❤️” Priyanka Chopra also commented on the post and wrote, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait ”

Karan Johar also posted about it on his story:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted the news on her story.

Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is happy to be called ‘Kanchi Maasi’ in a few months

Some of the couple’s fans could not believe the sudden announcement and felt that it might be a strategy to promote Brahmastra. One fan wrote, “Is this for a movie or something ?” Another commented, “It’s a strategy to promote bramhastra :,)”

Netizens too were over the moon at this announcement. Here is how they reacted:

When he said maybe my & then stopped & said going to my children's name, I had thoughts about it #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/gqxQx1vvht — Ano 彡( Shamshera July 22nd) (@anomittroshah) June 27, 2022

parents of the most beautiful baby there would ever be.. parents of junior kapoor. can’t wait for you to enter this world and make ours go round. we love you, beyond words & beyond anything. #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/loHNc0D1Vr — jr. kapoor (@aphrcdeityy) June 27, 2022

– The stellar reception she received for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

– Getting married to the man of her dreams.

– Many interesting films lined up.

– Hollywood debut

– And now the pregnancy announcement. 2022 is #AliaBhatt 's year. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) June 27, 2022

Look at the happiness on her face ❤️❤️. That girl deserves the world! God bless her.#AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #TejRan pic.twitter.com/m4ltfztiXQ — Tejran Vibes (@tejran_vibes) June 27, 2022

Congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple had tied the knot on 14th April, 2022. Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, while Alia Bhatt is busy with the shoot of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.