Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora are on Double Date in This Throwback Pic

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora can be seen posing all smiles for the camera in an unseen throwback picture that Alia shared on Arjun's birthday on Friday. Alia wrote over the pic, "Happiest birthday my dear friend Arjun Kapoor. Never a dull moment with this one. Have a happy life and day and year. Lots of love."

In the image, Arjun and Ranbir can be seen sporting black T-shirts while Malaika can be seen posing in a trendy outfit. This unseen picture of the Bollywood power couples will leave you gushing.

Take a look.

Earlier, on the occasion of Arjun's birthday, Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun's sister Anshula had shared loving wishes for the actor on turning 35.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun's last release was Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The period epic also featured Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Next, Arjun will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie's theatrical release has been stalled due to the coronavirus.

On the other hand, Arjun will also be shooting for his upcoming family comedy movie with Rakul Preet, which reportedly has only around 10 days of shooting left.

