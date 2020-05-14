Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Ask Paparazzi To Stay Safe As They Arrive For Rishi Kapoor's Terahvi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen asking about the well-being of Bollywood photographers as they arrived together for Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet on Tuesday. In a video, which has been surfacing online, Ranbir is seen asking paparazzi gathered outside if they are doing okay, as Alia tells them to wear masks.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 and on his 'Terahvi', 13th day following his demise, the Kapoors performed a pooja at his Pali Hill residence. Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir, Alia, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor were a part of the rituals.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Riddhima shared a few heart-wrenching moments from Rishi Kapoor's Terahvi. She captioned a photo of Ranbir and her praying with folded hands as: "Your legacy will live on forever... We love you."

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 29, a day after he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. He was 67. Diagnosed with cancer in 2018, Rishi Kapoor spent almost all of last year undergoing treatment in New York.