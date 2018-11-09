Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Back to Prepping for Brahmastra, Spotted Outside Dance Class

After having stayed with his ailing father in New York for over a month, Ranbir Kapoor is back in Mumbai and has already resumed work on his forthcoming film Brahmastra.He was spotted outside a dance class in Mumbai’s Khar on Thursday. His girlfriend and Brahmastra co-actor Alia Bhatt was there too. She looked ready for practice in a loose-fitting white maxi dress.Ranbir, meanwhile, kept it casual in a chequered shirt, blue distressed denims and white sneakers.See photos here:Notably, Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor is getting treatment in NYC for an undisclosed disease. Alia too had gone there to visit him and be with the family.Opening about her father’s health, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani recently said, “He's fine, nothing to worry about. I was never worried anyway. He's just getting his routine tests done, like he said on Twitter, after so many years of wear and tear. He's getting everything done, so hoping for the best."Talking about Brahmastra, Alia earlier said, "We all are very excited for the film...I think Brahmastra is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year."Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film, the first part of a trilogy directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, it is slated to release on August 15, 2019, along with Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China.