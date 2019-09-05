Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Currently My Favourite Actors, Says Vijay Deverakonda

The love for Bollywood never fades away. The craze of having a favourite actor or actress is not just for the common man, but also for the silver screen stars. A few months back, actress Janhvi Kapoor on her debut at Koffee with Karan talked about her favourite actor, and it was none other than Tollywood super star Vijay Deverakonda.

Now, actor Vijay Deverakonda has revealed his favourite pair of actors in Bollywood, and it is none other than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The Telugu actor, who is currently busy with the success bash of his latest movie Dear Comrade, told Bombay Times about his favourite stars. The Arjun Reddy star said, “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently my favourite actors.”

That is not all. The actor also disclosed the names of his all-time favourite actors. He added, “Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington have been all-time favourites.” The Tollywood star, who is frequently making visits to Mumbai and meeting the likes of Karan Johar, was also asked about his plans of a Bollywood debut. To this, he smiled and replied, “It’s time a Hindi film happened. I am as curious as you are to see where this goes.”

While Mumbai is a dream city for many, Deverakonda is new to the city. He said, “I haven’t spent much time here and whenever I am in this city, it’s always for work. Every time I am here, the constant thing I do is see Karan Johar. He is my only connect to this part of the world and has been the warmest host and chillest dude.”

