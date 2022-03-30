Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dance On Rishi Kapoor's Om Shanti Om, BTS' Jungkook Shares Video To Cheer Fans

Ahead of the release of Rishi Kapoor’s much-awaited swansong, Sharmaji Namkeen on Amazon Prime Video, popular celebrities from Bollywood came together in a heartwarming video to celebrate his legacy. The video features stars like Aamir Khan, Rishi’s niece Kareena Kapoor Khan, his son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, nephew Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria going down the retro route and dressing up like Rishi Kapoor as they shake a leg to his popular song ‘Om Shanti Om’ from the blockbuster film Karz.

Vivek Agnihotri has more reasons to rejoice. The director had previously revealed that The Kashmir Files has been banned in UAE but the reason behind the ban was unknown. The director on Wednesday took to Twitter and revealed that the ban on the film has finally been lifted and The Kashmir Files will release in the UAE on April 7. “BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait)," he tweeted. Anupam Kher also celebrated the news.

Karan Kundrra expressed his anger over a group of paparazzi mobbing his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Speaking with a few cameramen, the actor questioned them for pushing their cameras into Tejasswi’s car and for trying to get into her house to click pictures. “Wo safe nahi hai pata hai. Aise ghar ke andar ghus rahein hai, accha nahi lagta hai na. Band karwa diya main, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai wo (This is not safe, trying to get into the house, this does not look good. It’s all shut now, the car’s windowpanes are black now. I don’t like this, she is a girl),” he said.

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has put out a post warning to expose the ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’ on Instagram. What is more interesting is that she has mentioned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and claimed the Fanney Khan actress was also at the receiving end of the abuse and has shared her truth. Taking to Instagram, Somy Ali shared a still from a Bollywood song, showing the silhouettes of two actors. In the caption, she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” She refrained from taking the name of the person directly.

BTS member Jeon Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The singer, who headed to the US to perform at the Grammys 2022 and their upcoming Permission to Dance on Stage: Las Vegas with his fellow members, tested positive upon arrival in the US. While fans began praying for his speedy recovery, the singer assured them he was okay. He went on to share a video in which he told fans that he has been trying to stay active during the quarantine in order to not gain weight. “I’ve been moving my body to not feel droopy. Because I was afraid I’d gain weight since I ate and lied down, ate and lied down. Anyway, I’m taking good care of myself, so don’t worry. See you soon," he said. The video cheered up worried fans.

