Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dancing for Brahmastra Song in Varanasi is Lit

Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has become one of the famous locations for shooting of films. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in the temple town shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra. The pictures show both the actors shooting for a song sequence at Guleria Ghat.

The pictures clicked by Jaipur Times have soon gone viral on social media. Both, Alia and Ranbir are seen all upbeat as they shoot for the dance sequence for the upcoming film directed by Ayan Mukherji. Ranbir is seen donning green shirt, blue denim and a military-print jacket, while Alia is seen in a plain deep v-neck top, denim and a long red printed shrug.

In one of the pictures, Ranbir, while shooting for the dance sequence, is seen lifting his shirt and flaunt his chiselled abs.

Without much ado, here are the viral pictures of the love birds shooting together for a dance sequence in Varanasi.

According to a report by The Times of India, Alia and Ranbir walked through the by-lanes to reach to the Gai Ghat. The shooting was supposed to start in the morning but it got delayed due to rain. Both the actors hopped on to a boat to reach Guleria Ghat where the colourful dance sequence was shot. The dance sequence is choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

Earlier, Alia, Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, along with the rest of the film's cast and crew, were in Manali for Brahmastra shoot.

Brahmastra reportedly features Amitabh as Ranbir's mentor and Mouni Roy as the antagonist. It will also see Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia among others.

The film is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It was originally set to release on Christmas 2019 and now is expected to hit the big screens in May 2020.

