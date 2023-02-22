Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Felt the Moment When Raha Was Born, Says ‘I Can't Explain It...'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Shraddha Kapoor co-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The actor who wrapped the shoot for Animal yesterday is on a promotional spree for TJMM. And during a recent promotional event for the film, the actor poured his heart out about how he felt the moment his daughter Raha was born. As fans would know, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to daughter Raha on November 6.

In a video from the promotions of TJMM, Ranbir is seen sporting a heavy beard. He opted for an off-green jacket over a white tee and paired it with blue jeans. At the event, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was asked about his daughter Raha. He responded to the question by trying to explain his exact feeling when his daughter was born and how he doesn’t want to work anymore and stay at home with her all the time.

He said, “Mujhe laga abhi aadi life toh ho gayi he toh abhi aur kya hoga, you know… shaadi bhi ho gayi he, I love my wife and all of that. (I thought what else will be new, half my life is over.. I am married also…) But I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opens a different emotion… a different ‘chakra’ (wheel of emotion) in your body. You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. (Pauses) And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her… mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta… but my feeling is just… I can’t explain it! Its the best feeling in the world!"(I don’t want to work. I don’t want to do anything at all, but I can’t do that.)

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, speaking of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, after dropping 2 peppy tracks from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer upcoming film- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the makers have now released the movie’s Holi anthem - Show Me The Thumka. It sees Ranbir and Shraddha dance like never before, and needless to say, the song is already been loved by social media users. The three-minute-fifteen-second song sees Ranbir in a vibrant blue kurta, and Shraddha looking gorgeous in a bright yellow saree. Set up in festive theme, the song is shot around a colourful set, and Ranbir and Shraddha’s dance moves are simply killer. The song crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh will surely make you hit the dance floor.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

