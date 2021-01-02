Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt End Family Vacay on Happy Note, See Pics of Jungle Safari Here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others were in Ranthambore to usher in 2021. There was a growing buzz that Alia and Ranbir may get engaged in the national reserve, however, the rumoured were quashed by Ranbir's uncle and Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor.

Now, as their trip ends, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram Stories to share a happy picture. "End to a fantastic trip! Making memories #familybonding #newyear2021 #ranthambore," she wrote over the photo featuring, Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, their sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima among others. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was also spotted with the family.

Pictures from the family vacation are also doing rounds on the Internet. In a picture, the couple can be seen enjoying a jungle safari ride with Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Shaheen Bhatt also shared some pictures from their safari on Instagram. A picture of a Tiger they spotted on their was credited to Ranbir.

The stars landed at Jaipur airport last week and went straight to Ranthambore via road for New Year celebrations. While the stars were in Ranthambore to celebrate the New Year eve, it is speculated that Alia and Ranbir had gone there to explore the destination as their wedding or engagement venue.

In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.