Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos

Ranbir and Alia’s bond strengthened during the prep of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Brahmastra co-stars and Bollywood’s latest couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were on Friday spotted enjoying a late night dinner at her home. The two were joined by Alia’s father, director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. In one of the pictures, that has now gone viral, the rumoured couple can be seen chilling and enjoying making conversation.



It was two months back only that Ranbir confirmed his relationship with Alia in an interview. Ranbir and Alia’s bond strengthened during the prep of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which will be their first film together. In the interview, Ranbir also mentioned that their relationship is at a very initial stage and it needs breathing space.

