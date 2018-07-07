English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
Ranbir and Alia’s bond strengthened during the prep of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Brahmastra co-stars and Bollywood’s latest couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were on Friday spotted enjoying a late night dinner at her home. The two were joined by Alia’s father, director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. In one of the pictures, that has now gone viral, the rumoured couple can be seen chilling and enjoying making conversation.
It was two months back only that Ranbir confirmed his relationship with Alia in an interview. Ranbir and Alia’s bond strengthened during the prep of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which will be their first film together. In the interview, Ranbir also mentioned that their relationship is at a very initial stage and it needs breathing space.
