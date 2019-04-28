English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy Avengers Endgame on Their Date Night, See Pics
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a day off from their busy schedule to watch Marvel's much anticipated film Avengers: Endgame together.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Even Bollywood stars are not immune to the ongoing fervour of Avengers: Endgame. Recently, a number of Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Sushant Singh Rajput were spotted at a Juhu theatre to watch Marvel's much anticipated film. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also among them.
Sporting casual outfits on their date night, the colour coordinated couple looked flattering together. While Alia chose to wear a floral top and blue jeans with her hair loose, Ranbir sported a checked shirt and white T-shirt along with jeans and a cap to complete his look.
Reports about Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced last year. Cupid struck the on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town. They have since made several appearances together -- be it walking hand in hand at an awards show or shopping on the New York streets. Without a doubt, they are couple goals right now.
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji's directorial is the first part of the action-fantasy trilogy featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy along with Ranbir and Alia in the lead. Ayan's film has been shot in various international locations and the Himalayas.
Brahmastra's release date has shifted to Summer 2020. In a lengthy note posted on the photo-sharing app, Ayan hinted that the technical aspects of the film has caused the unavoidable delay and that the film, which was earlier supposed to hit the theaters on December 20 along with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, will now debut on screens sometime during the succeeding year. The makers are yet to confirm the new release date.
