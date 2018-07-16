GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranbir Kapoor Photobombs Alia Bhatt's Perfect Girl Gang Picture; Check Inside

On Sunday, Ranbir and Alia took some time off from the shoot of 'Brahmastra' and explored Bulgaria.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 9:21 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Photobombs Alia Bhatt's Perfect Girl Gang Picture; Check Inside
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun the second schedule of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. This is the first time Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space together. While Ranbir has previously collaborated with Ayan in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, it's Alia's first-ever association with the director. The trio completed the first schedule of the film earlier this year in March.

On Sunday, Ranbir and Alia took some time off from the shoot and explored the European country. Alia, who is currently shooting for two films simultaneously, Brahmastra and Kalank, took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her hair and make-up artists. The actress captioned the fun-filled photo as, "The girls @puneetbsaini @hairbypriyanka” and added, “Oh and Rnabir”.

In the same photo, Ranbir can bee seen taking pictures of the view on his phone. Both the actors kept it casual for the outing. While Ranbir sported a blue tee with white shorts, Alia opted for a denim jacket which she teamed with a whit tee.

Take a look at the picture:


Image courtesy: @Alia Bhatt

take you wonder by wonder ‍♂️

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Photogallery