Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Gear up for Final Schedule of Brahmastra Shoot

After multiple delays, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been announced to release on December 4. While the film's cast--Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy-- jokes that this will not be changed again, a major chunk of the film is yet to be shot, say reports.

A source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror that Brahmastra's final schedule is expected to begin shooting next month in Mumbai. The shoot is expected to last around 20 days. The source went on to add that one of the reasons the film had been delayed was that Ayan has been using VFX not just for the action scenes but also for many of the locations as well.

"The team will shoot some romantic scenes with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and complete some patchwork with the rest of the cast. It’s an ambitious film for Ayan as the visual effects are not limited to the action sequences. Even the real shooting locations will be enhanced with VFX, which is why the film has taken longer than expected. It’s one of the longest shoots for a film in the last 20 years, along with Baahubali and Padmaavat."

The source added that Brahmastra's finishing touches had been taken into account before announcing the new release date and that it would not be delayed any further than December 4.

The new release date for Brahmastra had been first announced by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter in which he had also specified that Ayan would not be changing it anymore.

Soon after that, Alia Bhatt had shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Ayan Mukerji could be seen declaring the date after being pestered by Ranbir Kapoor for the multiple delays.

Brahmastra has been shot in London, New York, Scotland, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Manali. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy as pivotal characters. Shah Rukh Khan had been revealed to be making a cameo appearance in the film as well, which remains unconfirmed.

Brahmastra is set to be the first film in a trilogy with the first part releasing on December 4 this year.

