Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Hold Hands, Suhana Khan Debuts At Kapoor Family's Christmas Lunch

It’s that time of the year again when the Kapoors of Bollywood gather at Kunal Kapoor’s annual Christmas lunch. This year, the lunch is extra special for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not only attending the bash as a married couple but also as parents. For the special afternoon, Ranbir Kapoor wore a brown jacket paired with a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alia Bhatt rocked a red and white colored floral dress with white heels.

The couple was seen holding hands as they posed for the cameras. The couple kept their daughter Raha away from the cameras on the special occasion.

In a surprise turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made her way to participate in the Kapoor family lunch. She and Agastya Nanda, who will be seen in The Archies in 2023, twinned in black outfits. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Nanda complimented each other in light purple and blue ensembles. Navya also accessorized her look with a gorgeous-looking bag slung on her shoulders.

Karisma Kapoor came with her kids Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. The Raja Hindustani actress rocked a white and orange printed outfit that made her look elegant along with black shades and bright red lipstick to complete her look. Viaan on the other hand wore a red checkered shirt and matched it with blue denim shorts. Samaira wore a white shirt and olive-green oversized trousers.

Even Karishma Kapoor’s parents decided to twin in red. Randhir Kapoor wore a festive red colored t-shirt and black pants along with a Santa cap and red colored shoes, Babita Kapoor flaunted a brighter shade of red dress with white pants and matching footwear. The two posed for the camera before heading inside.

The Kapoor Family Christmas brunch has been an annual event from the past so many years with Kapoor family members coming together under one roof to mark the occasion with some delicious food and company.

