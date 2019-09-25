Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kothewali Film 'Heera Mandi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in the news recently for his project Inshallah. Earlier, there was a lot of anticipation surrounding the film, which would have starred Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Now that Inshallah has been scrapped, with the earlier actors, there is news that another Bhansali film is in the works with Alia as the main lead.

Alia was revealed to be the most upset party when Inshallah was shelved as she was looking forward to work with Bhansali and Salman. A source close to her had also revealed that Alia had turned down a number of projects to keep herself free for Inshallah. Nevertheless, her patience has been rewarded in the form of a biopic on Gangubai Kothewali, one of Mumbai's most famous brothel runner. The film is based on a chapter based on her from Husain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

A source close to the production had revealed that the working title of the film is Heera Mandi and remains to be seen if the name will be changed or not. Alia who has been brought on board for the film is expected to begin shooting next month.

The source also revealed that Bhansali is in talks with Ranbir Kapoor to play one of the male leads of the film. The source said, "SLB wants Ranbir Kapoor to play a small but important part in the project. Although the movie will be headlined by Alia, it has some really interesting male characters - some who are against her and some who help her in her trade. Bhansali and Ranbir seemed to have ironed their differences and when the Bajirao Mastani director approached RK for the role, he took out time to hear it out. But he is yet to take a final call on the same."

If this project is indeed realised, it will be the second film of Ranbir and Alia. Their first collaboration Brahmastra is to release in 2020. Will they give us two?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.