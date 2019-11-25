Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani Party at Armaan Jain's Birthday, See Pics
After missing out on Bollywood parties over the weekend, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got together for Armaan Jain's birthday celebration. Check out candid pics of the couple from the night below.
Arhaan Khan celebrated his birthday with friends and family
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently got together to celebrate Armaan Jain's birthday. As Armann turned a year older, he celebrated the evening with close friends and family members. Attending the party, apart from Ranbir-Alia, were Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor and Anissa Malhotra.
Ranbir and looked cool as they sported casual wear. Birthday boy Armaan and Karisma twinned in black outfits. The people gathered even cut cake and seemingly had a lot of fun. Fans of Ranbir and Alia could not help but gush over the couple's charm as they looked cute and adorable together. Ranbir was spotted wearing a denim jacket while Alia wore a blue, polka dot dress.
Kiara gave off chic vibes in her off-white gunji and denim look. After the mega success of Kabir Singh, her another release Good Newwz is going to hit screens on December 27 and features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.
Ranbir and Alia are also shooting for Brahmastra film franchise, which comes out with its first part in 2020. Earlier in the weekend, Ranbir was spotted playing football with the likes of Abhishek Bachchan and other celebrities at the All Stars football event. He is also shooting for YRF's Shamshera and has been busy with work almost throughout the year. Alia meanwhile was herself busy with father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. Coincidentally, both Shamshera and Sadak 2 will feature Sanjay Dutt opposite Ranbir and Alia respectively.
Meanwhile, check out candid pics from Armaan Jain's birthday below:
