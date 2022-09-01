Ranbir, Alia Leave Dubbing Studio Post Midnight, Fans Hope Brahmastra's Hardwork Pays Off

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exude major couple goals. They are the most enthralling duo in Bollywood’s glitzy world who often keep the headlines engaged. Amidst being busy promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra, on Thursday, the duo was spotted by the shutterbugs outside of a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

In a video, the lovebirds were dressed up in traditional attire. Ranbir donned an orange Kurta which he paired with denim jeans. On the other hand, Alia picked a yellow suit. While Alia was in the car, Ranbir could be seen engaging with his fans and getting pictures clicked with them. Ranbir appeared to be exhausted in the footage that was posted on Instagram around midnight.

As soon as the video was uploaded, the netizens dropped a flurry of comments in the comment section. Many users acknowledged their hard work while others sent love. A user wrote, “Oh god the most hard-working 2 in the industry, they look so tired but still gave their 100% to their work kudus to you guys.” Another called them “all-time favourite.”

For those unaware, the couple tied the knot on April 14, this year and now they are soon expecting a baby. Meanwhile, their most anticipated film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in addition to them is slated to hit the silver screen on September 9, this year. While Brahmastra had recently fallen prey to Boycott trends on social media for several reasons, the cast of the film is doing their best in promoting the film in full swing.

