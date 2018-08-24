GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Look Adorable in New Selfie. See Photo

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest picture together.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 9:40 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Look Adorable in New Selfie. See Photo
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently filming for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Arguably the most talked-about couple in Bollywood right now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are setting major relationship goals.

The two are currently filming for the first instalment of Ayan Mukherji’s three-part fantasy epic, titled Brahmastra. While Ranbir is not on social media, Alia has been sharing stunning images of herself on Instagram and crediting Ranbir for clicking them.

On Wednesday, she posed in a blue jersey with the number eight written on the back. She captioned it: “to infinity and beyond.” Interestingly, eight is Ranbir’s favourite number.

to infinity & beyond 💫

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



Now another adorable image of the two, reportedly from Blugaria — where they had been shooting for Brahmastra — has surfaced on the photo-sharing app. In it, Ranbir is sporting a toothy grin and Alia is pout/winking, and both — wearing thick jackets — are probably trying to recreate popular emojis.

A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywood842) on



Though Ranbir has been vocal about his relationship with the Highway actor, who is 10 years younger than him, Alia is yet to confirm the romance.

Talking about their equation, he recently told Hindustan Times: “You want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner."
"I have said this before, it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it,” he added.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, is expected to release on August 15 next year.

