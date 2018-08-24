English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Look Adorable in New Selfie. See Photo
Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest picture together.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently filming for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Arguably the most talked-about couple in Bollywood right now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are setting major relationship goals.
The two are currently filming for the first instalment of Ayan Mukherji’s three-part fantasy epic, titled Brahmastra. While Ranbir is not on social media, Alia has been sharing stunning images of herself on Instagram and crediting Ranbir for clicking them.
On Wednesday, she posed in a blue jersey with the number eight written on the back. She captioned it: “to infinity and beyond.” Interestingly, eight is Ranbir’s favourite number.
Now another adorable image of the two, reportedly from Blugaria — where they had been shooting for Brahmastra — has surfaced on the photo-sharing app. In it, Ranbir is sporting a toothy grin and Alia is pout/winking, and both — wearing thick jackets — are probably trying to recreate popular emojis.
Though Ranbir has been vocal about his relationship with the Highway actor, who is 10 years younger than him, Alia is yet to confirm the romance.
Talking about their equation, he recently told Hindustan Times: “You want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner."
"I have said this before, it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it,” he added.
Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, is expected to release on August 15 next year.
Also Watch
The two are currently filming for the first instalment of Ayan Mukherji’s three-part fantasy epic, titled Brahmastra. While Ranbir is not on social media, Alia has been sharing stunning images of herself on Instagram and crediting Ranbir for clicking them.
On Wednesday, she posed in a blue jersey with the number eight written on the back. She captioned it: “to infinity and beyond.” Interestingly, eight is Ranbir’s favourite number.
Now another adorable image of the two, reportedly from Blugaria — where they had been shooting for Brahmastra — has surfaced on the photo-sharing app. In it, Ranbir is sporting a toothy grin and Alia is pout/winking, and both — wearing thick jackets — are probably trying to recreate popular emojis.
Though Ranbir has been vocal about his relationship with the Highway actor, who is 10 years younger than him, Alia is yet to confirm the romance.
Talking about their equation, he recently told Hindustan Times: “You want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner."
"I have said this before, it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it,” he added.
Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, is expected to release on August 15 next year.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 34.50 Lakh, Gets New Features
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Review: Jimmy Shergill Inspires Funny Moments in this Mistaken Identity Film
- The Reason Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is Coming to an End: Jim Parsons
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List; George Clooney on Top
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...