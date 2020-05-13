Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Look Adorable Together in This Throwback Pic

An old picture of B-town’s adored lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has resurfaced online. The duo looks adorable in the frame as they are seen dressed in matching colours.

The image goes back in time when the couple was shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmāstra: Part One of Three or Brahmastra.

The candid photo was posted by Alia in 2019, also features her director, Ayan Mukerji. Looks like Alia and Ayan were celebrating Ranbir’s birthday (September 28), a little in advance. Ranbir and Ayan are seen holding ‘Happy Birthday’ balloons when Alia seemingly passes a comment.

The Raazi actress captioned the photograph as, “It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata”

Touted as a fantasy adventure franchise, Brahmastra directed by Ayan will see Ranbir playing Shiva and Alia will essay the role of Isha. The big project also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

