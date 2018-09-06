GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Brahmastra Set; See Pics

A string of photographs of the actors -- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt -- with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Brahmastra Set; See Pics
A string of photographs of the actors -- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt -- with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President.
Loading...
President Ram Nath Kovind has met actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the sets of their upcoming film "Brahmastra" in Sofia, Bulgaria.

A string of photographs of the actors with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President.

"President Kovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film 'Brahmastra' is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries," the images were captioned.




"Brahmastra" is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. This will be the first time Amitabh will be seen working with Alia and Ranbir.

It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for films like "Wake Up Sid" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377

Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...