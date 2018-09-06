English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Brahmastra Set; See Pics
A string of photographs of the actors -- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt -- with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President.
A string of photographs of the actors -- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt -- with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President.
Loading...
President Ram Nath Kovind has met actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the sets of their upcoming film "Brahmastra" in Sofia, Bulgaria.
A string of photographs of the actors with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President.
"President Kovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film 'Brahmastra' is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries," the images were captioned.
"Brahmastra" is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. This will be the first time Amitabh will be seen working with Alia and Ranbir.
It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for films like "Wake Up Sid" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".
A string of photographs of the actors with Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian President.
"President Kovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film 'Brahmastra' is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries," the images were captioned.
#PresidentKovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries pic.twitter.com/8ApZq1gEJA— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2018
"Brahmastra" is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. This will be the first time Amitabh will be seen working with Alia and Ranbir.
It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for films like "Wake Up Sid" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facebook and Twitter Come to Terms With Their Importance in Politics
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Launched Alongside Redmi 6, Redmi 6A
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...