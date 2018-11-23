Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Dangerous Stunts in Leaked Brahmastra BTS Video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Bramhastra has become the talk of the town. From it's cast to its plot everything about the film makes it to the headlines.Recently, a leaked behind the scene video of the film is viral on the Internet. In the video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen walking at the edge of a tall structure. The two are also wearing a harness as they perform a dangerous stunt.For the scene, Alia has donned a black dress with knee-length boots while Ranbir appears to be an adventurer carrying a heavy backpack.You can watch the video here:Last week, the couple was spotted outside a Juhu clinic. Reportedly the two came there for Alia's for a minor injury. In the pictures and videos, we can Ranbir escorting Alia to the doctor as the latter limps because of the injured feet.It is believed that the two bonded with each other while shooting Ayan Mukerji's film. The two have also been meeting each other’s family for quite some time now. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia's mother Soni Razdan joined Neetu and other members of the Kapoor family for the celebrations.Ranbir talked about his relationship in an interview with GQ. He said, "It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit."Likewise, Alia admitted that she's dating Ranbir on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6.On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, Kalank with Varun Dhawan and Sadak 2 in the pipeline. Ranbir is yet to announce his next project after Brahmastra.