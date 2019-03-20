LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over

March 20, 2019
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over
Image courtesy: Twitter
Ranbir Kapoor performed the most romantic dance with Alia Bhatt at an awards show that fans are swooning over. The actor doesn’t express as much as his star girlfriend which is probably why it's so special for their fans.

On Wednesday, a video of the power couple from an awards ceremony emerged on social media. In the clip, Ranbir and Alia can be seen swaying to popular track Ishq Wala Love from the movie Student of the Year. The two are in formal attire with Ranbir in a white shirt and black trousers and Alia in a plunging gown that is multi-coloured. At one moment, Ranbir can be seen wrapping his arms around his ladylove's waist as she gazes up at him and softly smiles. Check out the video:




Aside from receiving a ton of raves for their romantic performance, a lot of fans tweeted that they are "just perfect together."

Ranbir and Alia have been the speculation of 'are they, aren't they' rumours for years and now they're officially dating. Without a doubt, they are couple goals right now. Cupid struck the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.

When Alia was recently asked about whether they were considering marriage, she said, "I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later."

